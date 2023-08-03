“I got a feeling I’m not the only one” celebrating 30 years of Sheryl Crow’s ‘Tuesday Night Music Club’

A&M/UMe

Thirty years ago Thursday — August 3, 1993 — Sheryl Crow released her debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club. Looking back, she calls the success of the album, which made her a star and won her three Grammys, “a gift.”

On Instagram, she posted a video of herself playing “All I Wanna Do,” the album’s big hit. “This ain’t no country club. It ain’t no disco. It’s the 30th anniversary of the Tuesday Night Music Club record,” she said. “Thirty years. It’s crazy.”

“I mean, what a gift that it got picked up all over the world,” she added. “We played that song in Japan, where English isn’t the first language, and people were singing the words to that very wordy song.”

While Tuesday Night Music Club was released in August 1993, “All I Wanna Do” didn’t come out until July 1994. It was the album’s fourth single, but it was the one that connected, reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and propelling the album to #3.

Oddly enough, the song’s “wordy” lyrics didn’t come from Sheryl: they were taken from a poem called “Fun” by Wyn Cooper. Sheryl’s producer Bill Bottrell had discovered the poem in a book in a used bookstore, so Sheryl took a song she and her collaborators had written, “I Still Love You,” and used the poem to create a new set of lyrics.

Thirty years later, Sheryl insists she’s not tired of the song, or of the other hits the album produced.

“We’re still excited to play that stuff for you guys. We’re excited that you get excited when you hear ‘Leaving Las Vegas‘ or ‘Strong Enough to Be My Man‘ or ‘Can’t Cry Anymore,'” she said on Instagram. “So I just wanna say thank you.”

The album’s now available in Dolby Atmos.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.