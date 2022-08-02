I 90 Closures for the Blue Angels

krb2219|BigStock

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be one of the few things traveling fast across Lake Washington when they take to the sky for Seafair.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to close the Interstate 90 floating bridge five times to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians through Sunday, Aug. 7, while the Blue Angels practice for and perform at the Seafair Air Show.

The closures—which will each be approximately 90 minutes in duration—help keep the public and pilots safe and minimize distractions.

I-90 floating bridge closures

Thursday, Aug. 4: 9:45 a.m. to noon and 1:15 to 2:40 p.m. (practice).

Friday, Aug. 5: 1:15 to 2:40 p.m. (practice).

Saturday, Aug. 6: 1:15 to 2:40 p.m. (Seafair Air Show).

Sunday, Aug. 7: 1:15 to 2:40 p.m. (Seafair Air Show).

More info: HERE