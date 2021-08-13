Huxley the Happy, Goofy Sweetheart

Huxley is ready to find his forever home! We can’t say enough great things about this boy. He’s super friendly with everyone, loves to cuddle, and is a happy, goofy, sweetheart that will make a wonderful addition to a family.

Huxley’s details:

-We estimate Huxley was born around July 2020 (so he’s still a young guy!), weighs about 60 pounds, and appears to be a Husky/Shepherd mix.

-He came to FDR from the Yakima Humane Society after being picked up as a stray and wasn’t claimed.

-His food motivation and eagerness to please make Huxley a pleasure to train. He already has very good general manners, and is working on basic cues and tricks.

-Loves going on walks, and has moderate leash manners. He can pull a bit when he sees something that interests him, but he’s easy to redirect with treats.

-Fairly high energy. Huxley will need a home that will provide him with plenty of exercise, play time, and mental stimulation.

-Has been great with every other dog he’s been introduced to. He absolutely loves to play! He can be a bit overly enthusiastic when first meeting, but calms down quickly.

-Currently lives with a 2-year-old child and he is wonderful with her, as well as other kids he meets out in the world. He’s very gentle, he just doesn’t always realize his size and might accidentally knock little ones down while running around.

-Can be a bit mouthy and use his mouth to play when he gets overly excited, but he can be easily directed toward a more appropriate method of play with a toy.

-Will pick up and try to play with or eat anything that’s left on the floor, regardless of if it’s edible or not.

-True to his breeds, Huxley can be vocal when excited or has an opinion about something.

-House trained and crate-trained.

-Huxley has tested well with cats that are bold and dog savvy, but will want to chase cats that are skittish. We think Huxley could potentially go to a home with a confident feline friend, with proper introductions.

-He loves to play in the water and be sprayed with the hose.

-Falls asleep on his back with all paws in the air, and has a hilarious habit of falling off the couch. He’s definitely not graceful!

Huxley’s adoption fee is $350, and if interested in adopting please fill out an application from our website www.forgottendogsrescue.com.