Hurricane Harvey – What’s Trending

Hurricane Harvey tears through Texas, Starbucks, Microsoft and other local companies will be matching all donations made to the Red Cross. The Mayweather-McGregor fight made $2.4 million in movie theaters on Saturday night! Taylor Swift broke Spotify and Youtube records with her new song! And the Mariners lost 2 of 3 in New York. Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
