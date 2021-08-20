There finally seems to be a genuine interest in improving diversity and inclusion at work.

Transformative solutions are still hard to come by.

Diversity and inclusion efforts struggle because they often attempt to find a one-size-fits-all

solution to eliminating bias.

The truth is, there is no effective one-size-fits-all solution because we all come with different

backstories and different views of the world.

The Human Library is making an impact,

because their approach is tailored to each individual’s own biases and prejudices.

They’re tackling diversity and inclusion one person at a time.

The Human Library challenges stereotypes and prejudices through dialogue.

In the Human Library, people, instead of traditional books, are on loan to readers.

Founder, Ronni Abergel says the Human Library was started to create a space “where you can walk in,

borrow a human being and talk to them about a very challenging topic.

Ideally, we wanted people to talk about issues that they normally would not talk about,

or potentially don’t like to talk about, but that we need to talk about.”

These human “books” are volunteers that come from diverse backgrounds and have experiences

that they are willing to share with their human readers.

Just like traditional books, the human books have titles that describe their experiences like

Black Activist, Chronic Depression, Survivor of Trafficking, Muslim, Latino, Transgender

and many more.

Sometimes one-on-one and sometimes in small groups,

the Human Library creates a safe space where people can engage with someone

different from themselves.