Huge Back Ups As I-405 Closes For 2 Weekends

Long traffic delays and bumper-to-bumper backups are expected on both sides of Lake Washington over the next two weekends

Crews will shut down sections of Interstate 405 for construction work on the new light rail link between Seattle and Bellevue.

State transportation officials say all southbound lanes of I-405 will be closed between NE 10th Street and Main Street in Bellevue

from 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

Several I-405 on-ramps and off-ramps will be closed as well from Friday night to Monday morning.

Then, on the following weekend, all northbound lanes of I-405 will be closed between NE 10th Street and Main Street in Bellevue

from 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Several I-405 on-ramps and off-ramps will be closed that weekend as well.

The closures are necessary so that crews can remove a temporary support structure from the new concrete

light rail span that crosses over the freeway.

