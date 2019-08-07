Credit: BigStockPhoto

Huge Back Ups As I-405 Closes For 2 Weekends

August 7, 2019

Long traffic delays and bumper-to-bumper backups are expected on both sides of Lake Washington over the next two weekends

Crews will shut down sections of Interstate 405 for construction work on the new light rail link between Seattle and Bellevue.

State transportation officials say all southbound lanes of I-405 will be closed between NE 10th Street and Main Street in Bellevue

from 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

Several I-405 on-ramps and off-ramps will be closed as well from Friday night to Monday morning.

Then, on the following weekend, all northbound lanes of I-405 will be closed between NE 10th Street and Main Street in Bellevue

from 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Several I-405 on-ramps and off-ramps will be closed that weekend as well.

The closures are necessary so that crews can remove a temporary support structure from the new concrete

light rail span that crosses over the freeway.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.