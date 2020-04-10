Hubbard Radio Seattle – Fight Back, Give Back!

Hubbard Seattle has created the Fight Back, Give Back program to help local charities raise awareness and funds during this COVID-19 crisis.

The need in, and around, the Puget Sound Area is unprecedented and only by working together can we rise up against hardship and unite in our efforts to help those most affected by this invisible killer.

To provide charities a voice, and connection, to a passionate community of listeners, Hubbard Seattle is committing to donate up to $500,000 worth of commercial airtime in April to Fight Back, Give Back!

Where possible, please help us celebrate these worth while causes!