Snow clogged street drain with small stream of water

How You Can Help With Possible Flooding

You can help prevent flooding by paying attention to what’s happening with the drains on your block.

When it rains or snows a TON, street drains help to keep City neighborhoods from flooding. When leaves or snow collect in gutters and block these drains, water can back up and cause ponding that slows or stops traffic and can even flood yards and homes. It can happen at any time of the year.

It is pretty easy, especially if you are already shoveling snow, just make sure the drain is clear of snow too!!!

S-Dot article: HERE

 

