How Valentines Day Became a Celebration of Love

kjpargeter|Bigstock

No matter the season, love is something that can be celebrated throughout the year. There is, however, one special day dedicated to the emotion.

Valentine’s Day is devoted to showing affection toward those you love. Whether you’re giving bouquets of flowers, handwritten notes or candies; the holiday reminds friends, family and romantic partners to show some extra appreciation.

But how did Valentine’s Day come to be? The holiday and its origins weren’t always so lovey-dovey. Here is a history lesson on Valentine’s Day, plus when it takes place in 2024.

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE