Credit: Khairil A Junos | BigStockPhoto.com

How to Watch Today’s Historic SpaceX Launch

May 27, 2020

I’m still hopeful the weather will hold out and we’ll see the first manned space flight launching from American soil in close to a decade today!  I just realized… my eight year old hasn’t been alive for a manned launch from the United States.  Shuttle missions were always such a big affair when i was a kid.

 

 

 

For detailed info on how and when (12:33p Seattle time) to watch on EVERY device:

 

CLICK THIS LINK

 

If the weather scrubs today’s launch there is another window available on Saturday.

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
