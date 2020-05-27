How to Watch Today’s Historic SpaceX Launch

I’m still hopeful the weather will hold out and we’ll see the first manned space flight launching from American soil in close to a decade today! I just realized… my eight year old hasn’t been alive for a manned launch from the United States. Shuttle missions were always such a big affair when i was a kid.

The @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft are seen at sunrise on launch day. @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug are scheduled to launch to @Space_Station on the Demo-2 mission from @NASAKennedy at 4:33pm ET. More #LaunchAmerica 📷: https://t.co/8due5jBg5Y pic.twitter.com/AdMuaXGkP3 — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) May 27, 2020

For detailed info on how and when (12:33p Seattle time) to watch on EVERY device:

CLICK THIS LINK

If the weather scrubs today’s launch there is another window available on Saturday.