How to Watch Hallmark’s Christmas Camp for Free!

It’s seems strange to talk about Christmas the day before the 4th of July, but Hallmark’s first Christmas movie premier of the year is this Sunday! It’s called Christmas Camp and according to the IMDB, in order to get a big promotion “…an advertising executive must land a toy company who is all about traditional Christmas as a client. When her boss points out this is an area she knows and cares little about, she agrees to go to Christmas Boot Camp.” It stars Lily Anne Harrison, who is a bit of a newcomer to Hallmark, along with Bobby Campo, who you might recognize from Final Destination.

Now for those of you have have cable, watching Christmas Camp (and all the other movies that Hallmark has planned for July) is as easy as turning on the TV. But what about the millions of people like me that have cut the cord in order to save a couple of (hundred) bucks a year?

Luckily for us, there are a bunch of ways to stream Hallmark movies straight to your TV and a few of them are even pretty cost effective!

Philo

Philo is a cheapest of our streaming options at $20 a month, so this might be your best choice if cost is a consideration.

https://try.philo.com/ – $20

Fubo TV

Fubo TV is a bit on the pricy side of things, but if you also love sports their sports coverage is terrific!

https://www.fubo.tv/welcome – $55

Playstation Vue

If you have a PlayStation 4 (or just want to stay in the Sony ecosystem) PlayStation Vue is an option, but it’s definitely more expensive. If you want Hallmark Movies & Mysteries it’s also going to cost an extra $10 to get the elite package.

https://www.playstation.com/en-us/network/vue/channels/ – $55 core, $65 elite

DirecTV Now

If you’ve been a fan of DirecTV in the past, you might want to take a look at their streaming service. Do note though that it does not include Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which is where a lot of Hallmark’s Christmas movies play.

https://www.directvnow.com/ – $50

Sling

Sling is our second cheapest offering, coming in at $30 a month (once you upgrade to the Lifestyle package).

https://www.sling.com/ $25 + $5 lifestyle package

To get the best experience out of any of these services you are probably going to want to grab a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or a Google Chromecast so you can watch your favorite movies on your TV from the comfort of your couch, but you can also access most of them from your phone, tablet or PC as well.

Finally, you are probably wondering how to watch all these movies for free? All of the services above offer a 5 to 7 day trial and Christmas in July is the best time to try all five of them out and see which one you like the best! Just make sure to cancel before your credit card gets charged and you can probably watch an entire months worth of movies without paying a dime. Then when Christmas comes around, you’ll also know which service you want to subscribe to, so you don’t miss a single movie.