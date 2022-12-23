How to Unlock Netflix’s Hidden Christmas Library in 2022

The code to unlock 2022 Christmas movies….
Season’s Streamings / Here for the Holidays – 81346420
That’s where you can find the bulk of Netflix’s Christmas TV and movie lineup for 2022. It comes with a preview video and special new graphics for the holiday season.
Netflix category codes allow you to filter Netflix’s 6000+ title library (this differs depending on where you live) by splitting up Netflix’s movies and series into their specific genres. This is sometimes referred to as Netflix’s hidden library.
Below is the most complete list of the Christmas and festive category codes currently working on Netflix.
- British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064
- Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544
- Catch Up Over the Festive Season – 2308463
- Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024
- Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017
- Christmas Comedies – 1474015
- Christmas for Kids – 1726277
- Christmas TV Cartoons – 1395703
- Christmas TV Comedies – 1395700
- European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063
- Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066
- Feel-Good Christmas Films – 1418977
- Festive Family Fun – 81351538
- Festive Favorites – 107985
- Festive Fun – 393181
- Festive Romance – 394388
- More Naughty Than Nice – 81354837
- Romantic Christmas Films – 1394527
- Spiritual Movies – 26835
- Sweets & Treats – 81519147
- Twisted Christmas – 2300975
