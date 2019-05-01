How to Take Yourself to the Prom, By This Kid

Love this kids sense of humor… and his sewing machine skills are on POINT!
Dateless teen takes himself to prom wearing 'epic' half-suit, half-dress https://t.co/ByhNdHLEyF pic.twitter.com/a7ByEVdmTW
— Urban News (@UrbanNews5) April 30, 2019
I went to my senior prom with an older college girl, a really good friend from my part time job, who had a boyfriend. Two weeks later she’d dumped him and was dating me. Unfortunately that really ruined our friendship and I haven’t spoken much to her over the years. So in retrospect maybe I should’ve taken a page from this kids playbook. Maybe not… It should be illegal for me to go sleeveless.