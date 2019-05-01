Credit: BigStockPhoto

How to Take Yourself to the Prom, By This Kid

Love this kids sense of humor… and his sewing machine skills are on POINT!

I went to my senior prom with an older college girl, a really good friend from my part time job, who had a boyfriend.  Two weeks later she’d dumped him and was dating me.  Unfortunately that really ruined our friendship and I haven’t spoken much to her over the years.  So in retrospect maybe I should’ve taken a page from this kids playbook.  Maybe not… It should be illegal for me to go sleeveless.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
