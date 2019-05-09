How To PROPERLY Pack For A Vacation.

Apparently I’ve been WAY off all of my life.

If you’re like me and you struggle to pack a suitcase or find it the most stressful part of any trip you’re not alone. (followed closely by unpacking everything and putting it away)

In a new study examining Americans travel and packing habits, 65 percent admit to having real difficulty when it comes to packing for a trip.

Most likely, these packing woes occur because most leave it to the last minute.

A third of those surveyed revealed they pack their luggage just 24 hours before leaving. (hand raised…GUILTY)



Additionally, overpacking seems to be an issue for travelers, with nearly a quarter of the average suitcase being left untouched when traveling.