How To PROPERLY Pack For A Vacation.

Apparently I’ve been WAY off all of my life.
In a new study examining Americans travel and packing habits, 65 percent admit to having real difficulty when it comes to packing for a trip.
Most likely, these packing woes occur because most leave it to the last minute.
A third of those surveyed revealed they pack their luggage just 24 hours before leaving. (hand raised…GUILTY)
Additionally, overpacking seems to be an issue for travelers, with nearly a quarter of the average suitcase being left untouched when traveling.
