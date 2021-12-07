How to Keep Your Toddler in Bed

Canva

Not sure if this is hysterical or horrible!!

Any parents of small kids are probably sleep-deprived, whether it’s soothing children after having a nightmare, wiping a snotty nose or fighting monsters under the bed.

Sometimes youngsters stay in their own bedroom and make a mess, or they go wandering around the house and end up in your bed.

But one mom may have come up with a hilarious method to keep kids in their own rooms, and it uses the most unlikeliest of objects—a plastic goose.

Mom Taylor shared a clip to her TikTok page, @taytertot95, imparting one of her “parenting tips.”

It seems she set up a camera in her hallway, ready to capture her toddler’s inevitable attempt at escape.

But as he opens the door, a life-size plastic goose is waiting for him, as he quickly slams the door shut, with a muffled scream heard from inside.

While there are stifled giggles in the background of the video, most likely from Taylor.

The mom, who confirmed her other child was also in the room, and can be seen on the top bunk, said in the clip: “Tip #317: How to use a plastic goose to keep your toddlers in bed.”

She captioned it “follow me for more parenting hacks,” while adding the hashtags #parentingtips #parentinghacks #bedtime.

The hilarious video has been seen more than 9 million times, and can be watched here, since being posted last week, and left fellow parents in stitches.

LoriandSteffo joked: “Adult therapist: So tell me when your irrational fear of water fowl started?”

Miss Conception quipped: “That’s so fowl.”

“Just imagining when they grow up and they are reminiscing with friends ‘wait you guys didn’t have a goose that sat outside your room at night?!'”

