Seth Blog

By Seth |

How To GUARANTEE Social Distancing!

The World Wear Facemask For Protect Virus Covid-19
Photo Credit: Bigstock

People haven’t been losing their mind lately… nooooooo... not one bit!

Yes… Not an approved face covering.  But you’ll sure stay 6 feet away from this gentleman, right??

I wonder what Samuel L. Jackson would say.  His stance on snakes being on an airplane, while NSFW, is quite clear.  Snakes on a bus?  I’m not here for that either.

There are literally two things in the world I’m terrified of, no matter how illogical it sounds, snakes and the dentist.

Thank goodness this snake charmer is in the U.K.

I think I’ll be able to sleep tonight.