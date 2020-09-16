How To GUARANTEE Social Distancing!

Photo Credit: Bigstock

People haven’t been losing their mind lately… nooooooo... not one bit!

A passenger who was spotted wearing a snake as a mask while travelling on a bus has been warned it is not a legitimate face covering https://t.co/p9jOtKi8EQ — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 16, 2020

Yes… Not an approved face covering. But you’ll sure stay 6 feet away from this gentleman, right??

I wonder what Samuel L. Jackson would say. His stance on snakes being on an airplane, while NSFW, is quite clear. Snakes on a bus? I’m not here for that either.

There are literally two things in the world I’m terrified of, no matter how illogical it sounds, snakes and the dentist.

Thank goodness this snake charmer is in the U.K.

I think I’ll be able to sleep tonight.