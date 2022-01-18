Girl Scout Cookies Game Changer

You don’t have to miss out, just get the Door Dash app!!!

Girl Scouts of the United States of America and DoorDash announced a new agreement that will allow drivers to deliver Girl Scout Cookies to homes this year.

Customers in select areas will be able to exclusively place orders on DoorDash.com or through the DoorDash app for pickup or delivery.

Nationwide deliveries will begin in February.

The collaboration stems from current COVID-19 mandates that have hindered the cookie delivery process.

For the past two seasons, Girl Scouts “hosted virtual cookie booths,

drive-thru contact-less cookie stands,

and learned the distribution process behind food delivery services through hands-on order fulfillment.”

How to get Girl Scout Cookies: