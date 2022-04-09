How to Exit a Toxic Relationship

Rakshita|BigStock

Toxic relationship break ups can be very dangerous. Here are some tips to stay safe.

If you’re a survivor trying to leave a relationship but fear repercussions from your ex, there are several steps you can take to protect yourself and prioritize your safety.

Disconnect (physically and virtually) from your ex.

Create a specific plan for your safety.

Find a skilled professional and victim’s advocate.

Confide in loved ones you trust.

Trust your intuition. The Gift of Fear by Gavin DeBecker

Know your legal rights as a survivor.

If you choose to pursue legal action against your ex, a victim’s advocate will once again be the best source of information. Domestic violence laws vary by state, so it helps to have someone familiar with the legal system in your community. The website WomensLaw.org includes state-by-state information about how to file a restraining order, sue an abuser, and seek full custody of a child. It also includes contact information for state-wide and local low-cost legal assistance in case you want to reach out to a lawyer on your own.

Wherever you are in this process, trust that there are people who want to help you. “Anyone impacted by relationship abuse, even those seeking to help someone experiencing abuse, can reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7,” Justice says. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788 for immediate assistance and support. Your immediate safety and health (mental and physical) are the most important priorities at this moment. The best thing you can do is surround yourself with as much support as possible before, during, and after the breakup, for however long it takes you to feel safe and free from this situation.

