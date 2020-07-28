How to Decline a Wedding Invitation During Covid-19

We all want to be there to support our friends, especially during their biggest moments.

Sadly, though, the coronavirus pandemic poses an obstacle to doing just that.

Lizzie Post, etiquette expert and co-president of the Emily Post Institute,

about how to handle declining this particular important invitation with civility and compassion.

“You can deliver the news, support your friend, and they will deal with it,”

Post points out that even in the best of times, even the most rational people

can be dramatic when it comes to their weddings.

The fact that you may be dealing with a bit of a bridezilla or groomzilla

here is something to keep in mind.

“Just give your friend permission to fall into that zone and give yourself a break.”

In addition to offering support for your friend and allowing them to be upset

about your decision not to attend the wedding, there are other ways to show

you care in the lead up to the big day.

Post suggests sending flowers or treats as a way to make your friend

feel special during this stressful yet exciting time.

It might also be worth offering to send a video message to the newlyweds

that can be played at the reception or viewed in private if you think that might be appropriate.

