7 EASY Ways To Beat Robocalls

It makes me crazy as I am of pull a vibrating phone from my pocket only to see a random, suspect number that I’ll never answer nor do they leave a message.  Yup, another robocall.  Grrrrrr.  So here are some options for fighting back and restoring some sense of peace.  Below are 7 really great tips with more info on each (HERE).

1. Keep your number to yourself

2. Tell companies you use to buzz off

3. Don’t answer calls from unfamiliar numbers

4. Watch out for spoofing

5. Get on the Do Not Call Registry

6. File a complaint

7. Use software that blocks robocalls

The National Do Not Call Registry gives you a choice about whether to receive telemarketing calls

NATIONAL DO NOT CALL REGISTRY (HERE)

And this made me laugh…

According to the NY TIMES:  Download apps such as Truecaller, RoboKiller, Mr. Number, Nomorobo and Hiya, which will block the calls. YouMail will stop your phone from ringing with calls from suspected robocallers and deliver a message that your number is out of service.

