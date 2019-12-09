How To Be In Times Square Without Actually Being There

Do you have a wish you’re hoping will come true in the new year? Add it to the confetti that flutters down in Times Square when the ball officially drops!

The year is slowly winding down, and many of us are already thinking about where we’ll be at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to officially ring in 2020.

If you’ve got a wish you’re hoping will come true in the new year, add it to the confetti that flutters down in

Times Square when the ball officially drops! Whether it’s a fitness goal or traveling to that must-see spot in Greece, every wish is welcome.

Post it in-person through the mobile “Wishing Wall” in New York, use #ConfettiWish on Twitter and Instagram or click

You have until December 28 to submit. Any wish turned in after that date will be used for next year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

How cool is this?

