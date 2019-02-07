Credit: kvd designhttps://www.bigstockphoto.com/image-259368817/stock-photo-measurement-of-deep-snow-using-metal-ruler | BigStockPhoto.com

How To ‘Accurately’ Measure Snow Fall: Yes, It’s A Thing

We’ve seen the posts all over social media, the photos with the rulers or the drift that sits on a backyard table.  But, which is accurate?  Likely neither.

According to the pros:  Take measurements away from decks, porches or fences and you should not measure snowfall more than four times in 24 hours. You should measure snow to the nearest tenth of an inch and use a snow board. A snow board is just a two foot by two foot piece of plywood.

Tutorial (HERE)

But let’s hit up a local pro (and favorite) from KING 5…

 

