How to Accomplish More with Doing Less [Podcast]

Elizabeth Emens is a Law Professor at Columbia University, a mother of 2 youngsters, and now author of an important new book: Life Admin--How I Learned to do Less, Do Better and Live More. The book is important because it is an education--one that provides insight into the things /stuff of our own life, it presents experiences of others, and thus the means of making our life work more efficiently for ourselves. 'Life Admin' is a great term to cover all the time it takes to deal with all the extra things in our life, such a an insurance company to navigate the costs and issues dealing with claims. Or dealing with the cell company when things are flying north with our necessary device. Information is power!

