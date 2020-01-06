How to Accomplish More with Doing Less [Podcast]

January 6, 2020

Elizabeth Emens is a Law Professor at Columbia University, a mother of 2 youngsters, and now author of an important new book: Life Admin--How I Learned to do Less, Do Better and Live More. The book is important because it is an education--one that provides insight into the things /stuff of our own life, it presents experiences of others, and thus the means of making our life work more efficiently for ourselves. 'Life Admin' is a great term to cover all the time it takes to deal with all the extra things in our life, such a an insurance company to navigate the costs and issues dealing with claims. Or dealing with the cell company when things are flying north with our necessary device. Information is power!

www.elizabethemens.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

Follow on Apple Podcasts
Follow on Google Podcasts
Follow on Spotify
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.