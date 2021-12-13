How the guy who directed the ‘Kingsman’ movies ended up co-writing Michael Bublé’s new holiday hit

143/Reprise

Michael Bublé‘s new holiday hit “The Christmas Sweater,” from the 10th anniversary edition of his 2011 album Christmas, has a very unusual backstory. It was co-written by Matthew Vaughn, who produced Rocketman and directed the Kingsman movies, as well as Kick-Ass and X-Men First Class. How’d that happen? Well, if you wanted help writing a Christmas song, wouldn’t you call Michael Bublé?

“Matthew wanted to start writing songs, and so he did. He started to work on this song,” Michael tells ABC Audio. “And they called me and said, ‘Would you be interested in writing the song with us?’ And I said, ‘OK, what’s it about?’ And they said, ‘It’s about a Christmas sweater.’ And of course, I was like, “That’s genius. No one’s written the quintessential Christmas sweater song, but everybody loves the ugly Christmas sweater!”

But Vaughn wasn’t just randomly writing a Christmas song — he was doing it so he could put it in the new movie he was producing, Silent Night, which Michael says is a “very dark, funny comedy” with “great character actors.” Among them: Matthew Goode, Keira Knightley, Lily-Rose Depp and Roman Griffin Davis, the kid who starred in Jojo Rabbit.

“I watched the movie and I was fascinated by the movie, so we wrote the song,” Michael says. “And that’s sort of the song of the movie.”

No word on whether Michael and Matthew plan to write more songs together in the future.

Silent Night, which is about a group of friends who get together for Christmas right before an environmental catastrophe wipes out all of humanity, is in theaters and streaming on AMC+.

