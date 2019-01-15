How The City Plans To Demolish The Alaskan Way Viaduct.

We all know the Viaduct is no more and will come crumbling down in February, but exactly how?

Sometime in February, history will be made as a big part of our history comes crumbling down. A demolition project like this hasn’t been so talked about since the Kingdome back in 2001 and that was TINY in comparison to what’s about to take place with the Viaduct.

This is going to be a massive project that has been carefully planned for months…even years and it will be done in sections.

