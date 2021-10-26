How Much is Too Much?

Jeni Foto|BigStock

The bigger issue, she said, is that Americans consume too much added sugar year-round. Each day, people have an average of 22 teaspoons of sugar , equal to 350 extra calories. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 9 teaspoons daily for men and 6 teaspoons for women.

The exact amount of Halloween candy you can you eat before its lethal.

All this sugar can increase your risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes and dental cavities, and in super-high quantities, sugar is actually toxic. While sugar toxicity isn’t necessarily something to worry about, here are the facts about why we crave Halloween candy and how much is truly too much.

To calculate candy’s lethal quantities, ACS used the oral LD50 (median lethal dose) of sugar, or sucrose, which is the quantity of a substance that’s lethal for 50% of the subjects in a test group. Sucrose’s LD50 is 13.5 grams per pound, and with the average person weighing 180 pounds, consuming 2,440 grams (or 5.4 pounds) of sugar can be lethal.

Fun-sized pieces of candy average 9.3 grams of sugar and candy corn 1.5 grams, so a 180-pound person would need to eat 262 pieces of candy and 1,627 pieces of candy corn to reach the LD50.

To calculate your own Halloween candy LD50, multiply your weight in pounds by 13.5 and divide it by 9.3. For candy corn’s LD50, divide everything by 1.5.The equations are “back of the envelope calculations” meant to be a fun guide, not an accurate representation.