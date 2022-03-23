How Michael Bublé’s eight-year-old co-wrote the title track of his new album

Reprise/Warner Records

Michael Bublé‘s new album, Higher, is out on Friday, and if you read the songwriting credits, you’ll see one Noah Bublé — Michael’s eight-year-old son — listed on the title track.

Michael explained to Access Hollywood that the hook for the upbeat, Latin-flavored track was indeed written by Noah. As he told it, he was giving his kids a bath one day, when Noah announced, “Papi, I wrote a song.” When he sang it, Michael was shocked by how great it was. So months later, during a songwriting session with Ryan Tedder and another collaborator, Greg Wells, he brought it up.

“Within 35 minutes, Ryan and Greg had helped me to come up with this incredible song. So yeah, my son, weirdly, gets a co-writing [credit] on it,” said Michael.

But Michael then admitted that he “panicked” when it occurred to him that Noah hadn’t actually written the song, and had simply heard it somewhere — which would mean some major copyright-infringement issues. However, Noah insisted that he did write it, and then proceeded to play it for Michael on the piano to prove it.

And speaking of Latin-flavored songs, Michael — who now speaks Spanish due to the fact that he’s married to Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato — also told Access that he plans to release some music in that language.

“I have some big plans with some of my favorite Latin artists,” Michael revealed, mentioning Sebastián Yatra in particular. He added, “I have just recorded some things in Spanish alone, but I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

In 2020, Yatra, Michael and British singer Gary Barlow teamed up for the joint single “Elita.”

