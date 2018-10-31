Credit: stekloduv | BigStockPhoto.com

How Many Rubber Bands Does it Take to Explode a Pumpkin?

Some team members went out to Ace Hardware in Goodlettsville Texas to experiment.

 

In total, it took 220 rubber bands of various sizes to explode the pumpkin.

EXPLODING PUMPKIN: How many rubber bands will it take for this pumpkin to explode? Comment your guesses below and join the fun!

