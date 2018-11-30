How Earthquake Prepped Are YOU?

After today’s 7.0 earthquake in Alaska and seeing some of the damage, I’ve come to the conclusion, me and my family are NOT prepared!

This is actually the wake up call I needed, I’m not one of those people that is going to build an underground bunker and stock it with a year’s worth of food (mainly because I’m not even close to being that handy) but I AM going to be stocking up on some of the basics for survival so that we are prepared in case something big happens here which, not to be too dramatic but could EASILY happen considering we live in Earthquake country and the infamous Cascadia Subduction Zone.

