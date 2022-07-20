How Do You Like Your Fries?

jobrestful|BigStock

Last week I asked what is your favorite dipping sauce for fries?

A LOT of you said frosty!! Yep Wendy’s frosty!!!

And now if you have their app you can get free fries with your frosty!!!

Arriving just in time for the hottest weeks of the year, Wendy’s is dropping yet another hot & crispy fry deal by offering a free medium Fry with any size Frosty mobile order purchase in the Wendy’s app from July 18 through July 31, 2022.

To take advantage of the offer, simply claim the deal in the Wendy’s app with any qualifying Frosty mobile order. The offer refreshes weekly.

Wendy’s French fries feature natural-cut, skin-on fries, sprinkled with a hint of sea salt and guaranteed hot & crispy or they’ll replace them.

All the info: HERE

