How Am I Going To Get My Girl Scout Cookies?

So glad you asked!! The Girl Scouts have already pivoted their fundraiser.

This year, you can order Girl Scout Cookies online,

even if you don’t know a Girl Scout.

In past years, you needed to know a Girl Scout and get their personalized

link in order to buy cookies online.

But this year, you can simply use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder

to find your local Girl Scout troop, then buy cookies online from them.

The cookies will be shipped right to your door,

and the Girl Scouts in your neighborhood will still be the ones benefitting from the sale.

It sounds like a win-win!

If you don’t actually want cookies but do want to support your local troop,

you can also buy “donation cookies.”

These cookies will be donated to food programs in your area.

