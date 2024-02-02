How Accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

Sergei 777|BigStock

The famed Punxsutawney Phil gives us his winter weather prediction every Groundhog Day, but historically, the results aren’t all that reliable.

Predicting the weather for the next few days is no easy task, let alone for the next six weeks. Just ask your local meteorologist. And if trained experts have trouble forecasting what sort of temperatures are in store across the U.S., then what should we expect from a simple marmot?

Come Groundhog Day on Friday, many will gather in Pennsylvania’s Gobbler’s Knob to eagerly await whether Punxsutawney Phil is destined to see his shadow, signaling another six weeks of winter. But if historical data is any indication, placing our faith in Phil and other lesser-known groundhogs to determine the length of winter may be a foolhardy endeavor.

Still, the fun tradition to break up the monotony of the bitter cold months has endured for well over a century, regardless of how often Phil is right. Here’s what to know about just how reliable his predications have come to be:

Sadly, the groundhog is often wrong when it comes to his predictions.

Last year was the third straight year the groundhog has spotted his shadow, something he has done 107 times since his first prediction in 1887. Though he has apparently seen his shadow in 84% of his predictions, Phil has been right only about 39% of the time, according to the Stormfax Weather Almanac.

