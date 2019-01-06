How about adding this to your New Year’s Resolution list!

I always wondered why we stopped napping after kindergarten. In many cultures, naps (or siestas) are a part of daily life. After a big noon-time meal, you nap, then resume your day. And it’s no surprise (to me anyway), that naps can improve your mental and physical health! Bring back the afternoon nap I say!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
