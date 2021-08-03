How About a Gift Card Rather Than a Ticket?

lisafx|BigStock

This has been done in other states and now Denver is picking up on the idea.

A new partnership with police in Colorado is putting smiles on the faces of motorists who might

not have the money to fix a broken part on their vehicle.

An Advance Auto Parts store has gifted the Denver Police Department with 100 gift cards

worth $25 each to hand out to drivers who are normally pulled over by cops

and given a warning or ticket to pay a fine.

Now, when police pull over a motorist for, say, a bad headlight or a defective taillight,

they’ll have the option to give a $25 gift card to help the motorist get it fixed–and get

them back on the road and stay safe.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen says officers have already issued the cards,

and are enjoying the smiles it puts on drivers’ faces.

“Advance Auto Parts’ donation not only helps us get greater compliance with the motoring public,

but it also helps us build and strengthen relationships with our community.”

Full Story: HERE

