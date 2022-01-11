‘House of Gucci’ digital and disc release to showcase never-before-seen extras about Lady Gaga

Fabio Lovino/Â© 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved

House of Gucci will be available to own next month and will include extra goodies sure to delight fans. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment teased in a press release that all digital, DVD and Blu-Ray copies of the film will come with exclusive bonus features.

Those enchanted by Lady Gaga‘s chilling performance of Patrizia Reggiani﻿, the woman who was famously convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband, Italian fashion heir Maurizio Gucci, will not want to miss this opportunity. An added chapter called “The Lady of the House” will break down Gaga’s interpretation of Patrizia, as well as “her powerhouse charisma and unwavering dedication breathe life into this complex character.”

The feature comes as the “Rain on Me” singer is generating serious Oscar buzz over her House of Gucci performance. Should she score a nomination for Best Actress, it will become Gaga’s second nod, following her A Star Is Born performance in 2018.

Other House of Gucci bonus features will explore director Ridley Scott‘s vision of the events leading up to and after Maurizio Gucci’s murder, as well as take a “deep dive into the visual delights of the film, from aesthetics to attitude.”

House of Gucci can be yours to own on digital come February 1 and will be released on DVD, on demand and Blu-ray on February 22.

