Hottest Backyard Summer Accessory? An Igloo?

June 27, 2019

It’s interesting, it’s a “hot” seller, it’s TWELVE HUNDRED BUCKS!What do you think?  Does your backyard need this?

It looks like it would turn into an Easy Bake Oven in the sun… cool!  I mean hot, wouldn’t it be REALLY hot. I got a little hot just looking at the price tag!

I just hope my son is too busy with his summer reading challenge to notice I haven’t mowed our back yard in two and a half weeks.  Shhhhhhh!

