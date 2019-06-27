Hottest Backyard Summer Accessory? An Igloo?

It’s interesting, it’s a “hot” seller, it’s TWELVE HUNDRED BUCKS!What do you think? Does your backyard need this?

Looking to give your garden a festival style revamp for summer? Look no further https://t.co/PnNYoSLm4M — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) June 27, 2019

It looks like it would turn into an Easy Bake Oven in the sun… cool! I mean hot, wouldn’t it be REALLY hot. I got a little hot just looking at the price tag!

I just hope my son is too busy with his summer reading challenge to notice I haven’t mowed our back yard in two and a half weeks. Shhhhhhh!