Credit: MaxFX | BigStockPhoto.com

Hot Sauce Packets Keep Stranded Man In The Snowy Cascades Alive In Oregon.

The next time you’re driving through a fast-food joint and they ask you if you’d like any hot sauce, maybe ask for a little extra—just in case.

An Oregon man who got stranded in the snow for five days survived thanks in part to taco sauce packets he had in his car, authorities say. Jeremy Taylor, 36, and his dog got stuck while driving in the snow around Bend, Oregon. He tried to walk to safety (with his dog) Monday, but had to return to his Toyota 4Runner due to the deep snow.

Over the next four days, he started his vehicle periodically to keep warm, and ate the aforementioned taco sauce. Finally, on Friday, a snowmobiler found the pair, in good condition but hungry. Taylor was reunited with family and friends, who had reported him missing.

 

Full story HERE

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.