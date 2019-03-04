Hot Sauce Packets Keep Stranded Man In The Snowy Cascades Alive In Oregon.

The next time you’re driving through a fast-food joint and they ask you if you’d like any hot sauce, maybe ask for a little extra—just in case.

An Oregon man who got stranded in the snow for five days survived thanks in part to taco sauce packets he had in his car, authorities say. Jeremy Taylor, 36, and his dog got stuck while driving in the snow around Bend, Oregon. He tried to walk to safety (with his dog) Monday, but had to return to his Toyota 4Runner due to the deep snow.

Over the next four days, he started his vehicle periodically to keep warm, and ate the aforementioned taco sauce. Finally, on Friday, a snowmobiler found the pair, in good condition but hungry. Taylor was reunited with family and friends, who had reported him missing.

