Credit: ajtbell | BigStockPhoto.com

Hot Sauce Mimics The Pain Of A Venomous Spider Bite.

I love hot sauce…REALLY hot sauce but this is probably where I draw the line.

Experts have discovered that the bite from chevron tarantula targets the same pain receptors in your body that hot peppers do. So they created a synthetic venom to use in this new hot sauce that will give you the sensation of being bitten by the tarantula.

Originally they wanted to use the actual venom but in order to make the testing of it safe it would have cost them A LOT of money. So they decided on a synthetic instead. It’s called Venom Chili Sauce and it is already sold out. So apparently there are a bunch of people like you who enjoy pain.

Interested in giving this a shot? Check out the details HERE.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
