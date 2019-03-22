Hot Sauce Mimics The Pain Of A Venomous Spider Bite.

I love hot sauce…REALLY hot sauce but this is probably where I draw the line.

Experts have discovered that the bite from chevron tarantula targets the same pain receptors in your body that hot peppers do. So they created a synthetic venom to use in this new hot sauce that will give you the sensation of being bitten by the tarantula.

Originally they wanted to use the actual venom but in order to make the testing of it safe it would have cost them A LOT of money. So they decided on a synthetic instead. It’s called Venom Chili Sauce and it is already sold out. So apparently there are a bunch of people like you who enjoy pain.

