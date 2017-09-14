Little girl toddler picking her food making faces. Childhood problems picky eater eating habits terrible two concept.

Horrible Foods Other People Like That We Think Are Gross

The title says it all! There’s a trend throughout Washington where people take Walla Walla sweet onions and put them on peanut butter sandwiches! Yuck! Allan & Ashley talk to listeners about other horrible foods other people like that we think are gross! Listen here!

pt 1

pt 2

pt 3

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.