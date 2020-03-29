Hope Jahren: Together, it’s possible to make a difference

March 29, 2020

Hope Jahren is a geobiologist, professor and author. Hope was a curious spirit from a young age, spending time in her father’s college lab and she was hooked into science and research. And as a master storyteller and teacher she can share her discoveries/her stories in just the best way. Hope’s newest and ultra important book is: The Story of More–How We got To Climate Change and Where to Go From Here. It’s the story of the last 50 years and how we got to where we find ourselves

www.thestoryofmore.com

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only