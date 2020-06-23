Credit: BigStockPhoto

Honey Bees Are Doing Better Than Humans

June 23, 2020

Everyone can agree that 2020 has so far been a bad year, right?

Well, maybe ask some beekeepers,

who are happy to report that American honeybee colonies have bounced back.

This past winter, beekeepers lost only 22.2% of their colonies,

which is lower than the average of 28.6%.

According to the Bee Informed Partnership’s survey,

it was the second smallest winter loss in 14 years.

After new research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggested that taking bees

inside during the winter and putting them in “cold storage” may help them survive.

While the summer losses are bad, winter deaths are really the test of colony health,”

said bee partnership scientific coordinator Nathalie Steinhauer.

“It turned out to be a very good year.”

How about those bees send some good vibes to us humans?

