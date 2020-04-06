Credit: BigStockPhoto

Homemade Masks: The Material You Use Makes a Difference

April 6, 2020

With the CDC and the State of Washington now recommending the use of face masks when you venture out into public for those essential supplies… it turns out the material you use makes a BIG difference.

 

Quilters tend to use high quality, high thread count cotton and that is the perfect material for this “roll your own” project.  Ironically the grandmothers of the world probably stock the most of this material, but we can’t and shouldn’t visit them now.

Thank you for doing your part.  Whether that’s firing up the sewing machine or just hunkering down at home!

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
