Homemade Masks: The Material You Use Makes a Difference

With the CDC and the State of Washington now recommending the use of face masks when you venture out into public for those essential supplies… it turns out the material you use makes a BIG difference.

How to make the most effective masks with stuff at home https://t.co/aFPMxthm3q — Miriam Horn (@miriamhorn) April 5, 2020

Quilters tend to use high quality, high thread count cotton and that is the perfect material for this “roll your own” project. Ironically the grandmothers of the world probably stock the most of this material, but we can’t and shouldn’t visit them now.

Thank you for doing your part. Whether that’s firing up the sewing machine or just hunkering down at home!