This might make you pee your pants a little.

An elderly couple miraculously survived after their truck plunged off a bridge,

their car facing nose-down over a 100-foot gorge.

The only thing that kept their pickup from falling was a set of safety chains attached

to a 30-foot camper trailer, which remained on the bridge.

A state trooper and local sheriff’s deputy first responded to the scene.

Emergency crews were able to rappel down to the car and safely remove the

couple out of their truck, tying harnesses around each occupant.