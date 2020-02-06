Holley Moseley shares a great story of love and advocacy, www.arayofhopebook.com

February 6, 2020

Holley Moseley is an amazing bundle of energy–a mom, a nurse, an advocate, a champion, and now, an author. Holley brings us her incredible story filled with so much heart. “A Ray of Hope–A mother’s story of Love, Healing, and the Miracle of Medical Marijuana”–captures the essence of Holley’s life for the past 14 years, caring for Ray Ann who lives with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. There are many important messages, and anyone with a special needs child, or family members, or support teams, will find this a great resource.
www.arayofhopebook.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

