Holiday Tipping Guide.

November 19, 2019

So who should you tip and how much should it be? Is there someone you should buy a gift for instead of cash? I am going to try and answer all these questions for you!

The people you should give a cash tip:

Newspaper Delivery Person – The average is about $10

Daycare Staff – $35-$70 per person that watches your kid.

Coffee barista – For that person who makes your coffee every morning $25

Hairstylist/Manicurist – They say the cost of one session is fair.

Maintenance Person – If you live in a complex then $25 is a good gift.

Buy a Gift For:

Mail Carrier – I do not think they can accept cash, so a small gift worth about $25 would be great.

Boss – A small token of appreciation is fine, nothing too expensive or crazy. You can even ask your co-workers to chip in and buy a gift card.

Teacher – Do not spend more than $25 but consider a gift card, or even have your kid make something for them. Depending on the grade level. It might be weird if your 11th grader makes them a macaroni picture frame.

Dog walker – A small gift or a weeks worth of pay is acceptable.

Pharmacist/Doctor – If you have a good relationship with them, a little gift would be fine. I do not think they can accept cash.

Everyone likes getting a little something during the holidays. Even if it is just a candy cane and a thank you note. Put a smile on all the faces in your life!

