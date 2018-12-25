Holiday recipes to knock out of the park this Christmas dinner!

Do you smell what I smell? Wonderful Christmas recipes, that’s what! The Warm 106.9 staff submitted these wonderful recipes (and ideas to get your holiday meal started)! Now you can try them at home.

From our family to yours, Warm 106.9 loves sharing holiday traditions and creating new ones together.

CORNBREAD STUFFING

3 cups bread torn in small pieces

1 pan of corn bread crumbled

1 can of biscuits torn in small pieces (cook according to package instructions)

1 1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup butter

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1 cups chopped celery

4 cups chicken broth (more or less*)

Mix corn bread, biscuits (remember to cook them first), bread and poultry seasoning and pepper together in big pan. In skillet sauté onion and celery in butter. Then pour over breads mixture and stir well. Then add broth until consistency is what you want*. Bake at 325 for 45 minutes.

GINGERBREAD COOKIES

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup molasses

1 cup butter (2 sticks) softened

1 cup sugar

1 tsps ground ginger

1/2 tsp salt

1 large egg

5 cups all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a cup, stir baking soda into molasses: set aside until pale brown and frothy.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, with a mixer at medium speed, beat butter with sugar, ginger, and salt until creamy, occasionally scraping bowl with spatula. At low speed, beat in molasses mixture and egg (mixture may look curdled). Gradually add 4 3/4 flour; beat just until well blended, occasionally scraping bowl.

On lightly floured surface, knead dough until thoroughly mixed, kneading in remaining 1/4 cup flour if necessary. Divide dough in half; wrap half of dough with plastic wrap and set aside.

On floured surface, with floured rolling pin, roll remaining half of dough slightly thinner than 1/4 inch. with floured 3 – 4 inch assorted cookie cutters, cut dough into as many cookies as possible; reserve trimmings. Place cookies, 1/2 inch apart, on ungreased large cookie sheet. Reroll trimmings and cut out cookies.

Bake cookies 8 – 10 minutes, until edges begin to brown. Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool. repeat with remaining dough.

When cookies are cool, prepare to decorate as desired. Allow any frosting to dry completely; about 1 hour. Store cookies in tightly covered container.