Holiday Magic Car Wash

An Omaha car wash is going all out for Christmas.
We believe carwashes can be pretty boring so we want to bring something fun
and event full and community driven events to really bring some energy
and do something fun and different,” Says car wash Owner Michael Blatchford.
Thousands of lights and favorite holiday characters will greet customers inside.
He said when he took it over he wanted to make what is typically an
unexciting job into something spectacular.
Not only is it a fun take on Christmas, it also helps out a local organization — 10 percent
of all proceeds go to Autism Action Partnership to help buy sensory kits.
“It’s a community event that we can bring fun in these challenging times
and really do something to support our community.
But also support something like the mission of Autism Action Partnership
and what they’re trying to do,” Blatchford said.
