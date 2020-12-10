Holiday Magic Car Wash

goncharovaia|BigStock

An Omaha car wash is going all out for Christmas.

We believe carwashes can be pretty boring so we want to bring something fun

and event full and community driven events to really bring some energy

and do something fun and different,” Says car wash Owner Michael Blatchford.

Thousands of lights and favorite holiday characters will greet customers inside.

He said when he took it over he wanted to make what is typically an

unexciting job into something spectacular.

Not only is it a fun take on Christmas, it also helps out a local organization — 10 percent

of all proceeds go to Autism Action Partnership to help buy sensory kits.

“It’s a community event that we can bring fun in these challenging times

and really do something to support our community.

But also support something like the mission of Autism Action Partnership

and what they’re trying to do,” Blatchford said.

