Holiday Gift Ideas: Cookie Recipes IN-A-JAR [video]

How about instead of buying gift cards or cute holiday mugs, take the handmade route for quite a few people on your list. When bought in bulk, you save LOTS of $$$. AND, you can set up an assembly line at home and crank these out in no time. Some cloth and string will finish the home-made touch (don’t forget to attach instructions:).

And also a fun gift idea to include the kids.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix (HERE)

Cowboy Cookie Mix (HERE)

M&M Cookie Mix (HERE)

Double Chocolate Cookie Mix ( HERE )

( ) Oatmeal White Chocolate Chunk Mix (HERE)

Cranberry White Chocolate Mix (HERE)

Your ‘how to’ and other variations here…