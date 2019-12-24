Credit: happy_lark | BigStockPhoto.com

Holiday Gift Ideas: Cookie Recipes IN-A-JAR [video]

December 24, 2019

How about instead of buying gift cards or cute holiday mugs, take the handmade route for quite a few people on your list.   When bought in bulk, you save LOTS of $$$.  AND, you can set up an assembly line at home and crank these out in no time.  Some cloth and string will finish the home-made touch (don’t forget to attach instructions:).

And also a fun gift idea to include the kids.

  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix (HERE)
  • Cowboy Cookie Mix (HERE)
  • M&M Cookie Mix (HERE)
  • Double Chocolate Cookie Mix (HERE)
  • Oatmeal White Chocolate Chunk Mix (HERE)
  • Cranberry White Chocolate Mix (HERE)

Your ‘how to’ and other variations here…

 

