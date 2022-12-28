HOLIDAY ARCTIC BLAST EPISODE

We recorded this HOURS before a crazy blizzard “cyclone bomb” would freeze most of the U.S., causing dips in temps, rare snow/ice rain events in the Pacific Northwest, 50-car pile ups in the Midwest, complete chaos at the Great Lakes, and most flights being canceled. Coach Laurie, Aunt Claire, and Lil Spaz D will try their best to entertain you w/ some pretty bad caroling…whether you’re stuck at the airport or sitting around the fireplace in a blackout. And – hark! Claire finally watched “Elf”! And Anna finally watched the last half of Mary Poppins. Oh sorry, false alarm. She didn’t. Well, anyway, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa, Merry Christmas, Happy Festivus for the Rest of Us, Happy All The Things from our home to yours!!!