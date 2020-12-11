Holding out for a new album: Bonnie Tyler releasing "The Best Is Yet to Come" in February

Tina Korhonen

Turn around, bright eyes: Bonnie Tyler‘s got a new album coming.

The Best Is Yet to Come arrives February 26. In a statement, the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer says, “I have been anxious to sing for you all for the past 10 long and scary months. I realize some of you have suffered from the virus and loss of family and friends and my heart aches for you.”

“Music can lighten our load and is always my personal retreat,” the Welsh singer continues. “I hope these new songs will lift your spirits. I am so happy and proud of this new album. It simply rocks and brings a smile to my face every time I put it on. The moment we can get back on stage and see your smiling faces will be extra special. I promise the best IS yet to come.”

The Best Is Yet to Come is the follow-up to Bonnie’s 2019 album Between the Earth and the Stars, which featured duets with Rod Stewart and The Bee Gees‘ Barry Gibb.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.